Premiering 4/7

AMAZON MUSIC is releasing a full-length documentary about Black artists and the Country music scene, “FOR LOVE & COUNTRY,” on APRIL 7th. The documentary will feature interviews and performances from JIMMIE ALLEN, BLANCO BROWN, BRELAND, SHY CARTER, MICKEY GUYTON, WILLIE JONES, VALERIE JUNE, AMYTHYST KIAH, REYNA ROBERTS, ALLISON RUSSELL, BRITTNEY SPENCER and FRANKIE STATON.

AMAZON MUSIC has also released KIAH’s AMAZON ORIGINAL acoustic version of her song, "Black Myself." Other original songs featured in the film will be released in the coming weeks.

"What I’ve come to realize is Country music as a genre is just as complex as this country itself,” said director JOSHUA KISSI. “Now is the moment to stand up for the voices that have always mattered throughout time, especially the musicians who didn’t get the credit when it was due.”

“In telling this story, it was imperative for us to amplify the personal narratives of these wonderfully diverse Country artists, because in them lie the stories of Black contributions to the genre,” said AMAZON MUSIC global head of editorial RAYMOND ROKER. “These are also very universal stories of acceptance, being welcomed into spaces we choose to occupy despite how open the door is to us, and how stories and history can become marginalized over time. The title of the film is also a reminder that these artists have all come from a place of love, adoration, and even reverence for Country music’s past, its heroes, and contributors across the spectrum.”

“I’ve always believed in the old saying, ‘If you can see it, you can be it,’” said GUYTON. “However, it’s no secret there has been a lack of representation of Black artists in mainstream Country music for years. That’s why I hope little Black girls growing up now can see us, artists like BRITTNEY, REYNA, AMYTHYST, ALLISON, VALERIE, FRANKIE and me, and know they have a place here in Country music. We all do.”

"This film is our collective story, in our own words,” said SPENCER. “We’re all carving our own unique paths. We’ve all got our own dreams and challenges, and our own ways of navigating them. I hope when people see this film, they better understand the conversation of race in Country music. I hope it humanizes the discussed issues and puts a crowd of Black, beautiful faces to a topic the public has heavily engaged and debated, particularly over the last two years. I’m happy to be a part and share my story."

Watch the trailer of “For Love & Country” here.

« see more Net News