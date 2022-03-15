Huber

THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM (CMHOFM) in NASHVILLE has promoted employees GRACE CAVANAUGH, PAIGE MAILLET, AUBREY MILLER. KAYLA ZAKOSEK and JOE BRIDGES. In addition, the HALL has hired PATRICK HUBER as Historian/Editor.

HUBER is Professor emeritus at MISSOURI UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, where he taught U.S. history for more than 20 years. He will contribute to exhibitions, museum publications, public programs and other educational initiatives that document and interpret the history of Country music and the genre’s contributions to American culture.

CAVANAUGH has been promoted to Associate Dir. Event Services and Catering from her prior role as Sr. Event Services and Catering Mgr. MAILLET has been named Associate Dir./Guest Relations, promoted from her role as Ticketing Services and Reservations Mgr.

MILLER has been promoted to Dir./Public Relations, from Sr. Mgr./Public Relations, while ZAKOSEK is promoted from Store Mgr. to Associate Dir./Retail. Finally, Sr. Security Mgr. BRIDGES is upped to Associate Dir./Security.

