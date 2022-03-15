Movie Coming This Fall

WARNER MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT (WME) and HIGHWAY WEST ENTERTAINMENT are producing a feature-length documentary, "FAR BEHIND: THE CANDLEBOX STORY," chronicling CANDLEBOX's rise to fame and the beginnings of the grunge scene. GUY OSEARY will be Executive Producer on the project along with HIGHWAY WEST founder JACK PIATT, collaborating with CANDLEBOX frontman KEVIN MARTIN. The film went into production in SUMMER 2021 and is slated for a FALL 2022 release.

MARTIN said, “The story of CANDLEBOX is one that’s long overdue for telling, and I cannot wait to share this documentary with the world – no holds barred, honest, painful, and as real as it gets. Ours is the story of an unknown band of childhood friends-turned-brothers who took the world by storm on their very first voyage, only to lose their way in an unforgiving ocean of bad decisions and disagreements over who would captain the ship. Though I’ve kept the CANDLEBOX name alive in the years since the original line-up split at the turn of the millennium -- continuing to release relevant music and perform for legions of fans with the help of some of the most talented musicians around – there was magic between us four original guys. And now that we’re touring together for the 30th anniversary, CANDLEBOX is a story of redemption as well.”

« see more Net News