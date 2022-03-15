Alba & Sheppard (Photo: Capitol Records)

CAPAITOL RECORDS has named RAY ALBA and NATHAN SHEPPARD SVPs/Marketing. They will report to CMG Pres. ARJUN PULIJAL and be based in the CAPITOL Building in HOLLYWOOD, CA. In their new roles, ALBA and SHEPPARD will co-lead the label’s marketing department, overseeing the design and execution of marketing campaigns for the full roster of superstar, established and developing artists on the label.

Most recently, ALBA was at EPIC RECORDS, where he was SVP/Publicity. Among the many recent projects he was integrally involved in at EPIC were FUTURE’s HIGH OFF LIFE album and 21 SAVAGE’s SAVAGE MODE II.

SHEPPARD was previously at YOUTUBE MUSIC, where he was a Sr. Label Relations Manager on the West Coast. He joined YOUTUBE in 2015, and grew to manage all label business across many key label and artist partners, including new release setup, artist marketing campaigns, brand partnerships, event management, YOUTUBE ORIGINALS and product education.

PULIJAL said, “RAY and NATHAN both share the Artists-First ethos that lies at the very heart of the new CMG, and they bring a wealth of perspective and experience to their new positions. They have each conceived and executed some of the most innovative campaigns for artists and projects that the industry has seen in recent years, and I couldn’t be happier that they’ll be devoting their abilities and energies to CAPITOL RECORDS and its diverse roster of developing talent and global superstars.”

ALBA said, “I want to thank both [CMG Chair & CEO] MICHELLE JUBELIRER and ARJUN for bringing me aboard to help usher in this next period of CAPITOL's already indelible story. Historically, CAPITOL has been home to the most disruptive musicians, global stars and executives, so it's a great honor to collaborate with NATHAN and work for such a storied and iconic label at this moment in time under this leadership."

Sheppard added, “I am thrilled to be joining CAPITOL RECORDS and to have the honor of working across such an amazing roster of established stars and developing talent as well. I want to thank MICHELLE and ARJUN for this incredible opportunity and I look forward to collaborating with RAY and the entire CAPITOL label team to bring our artists’ visions to life.”









