Multi-Year Deal With TicketSmarter

TICKETSMARTER has inked a multi-year marketing deal with iHEARTMEDIA, including national marketing campaigns, prominent website feature displays and sponsorship of national contests allowing iHEARTRADIO listeners the opportunity to win trips and experiences all powered by TICKETSMARTER. The company is a national ticket resale marketplace with seats to more than 125,000 concerts, sports and theater events.

TICKETSMARTER CEO JEFF GOODMAN said, “We are thrilled to kick off this agreement with iHEARTRADIO and their innovative marketing team. We look forward to building once-in-a-lifetime experiences for their listeners.”

Area Pres./iHEARTMEDIA CHRIS SOECHTIG added, “We are thrilled to enter into this marketing agreement with TICKETSMARTER. The combination of display and audio media coupled with on-air and on-line contesting will highlight TICKETSMARTER’s extensive platform and will offer unique opportunities for listeners to win exciting experiences.”









