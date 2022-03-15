Beshore

ALPHA MEDIA/DAYTON, OH, has named BRETT BESHORE SVP/Market Mgr., effective immediately. BESHORE brings 25 years of experience in the business to the table, and spent the last 10 of those as Market Pres. for iHEARTMEDIA/INDIANAPOLIS.

ALPHA MEDIA Regional Pres./CCO BILL MCELVEEN said, “Since our former Market Manager in DAYTON, KEITH WRIGHT, announced his retirement earlier this year, we’ve been searching for the best possible candidate to lead our awesome team in DAYTON, and BRETT brings all of ALPHA’s core values to the market. He knows how to lead a team and serve a great market and we’re excited to welcome him aboard.”

BESHORE added, “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join ‘the Pack’ at ALPHA MEDIA. ALPHA’s DAYTON stations have a highly talented team and a solid track record of success in the market with heritage brands such as Rhythm CHR WDHT (Hot 102.9), Urban AC WROU, Adult Hits WGTZ (92.9 JACK FM), Country WCLI (101.5 HANK FM) and ESPN WING-A. I look forward to serving our advertiser partners and providing great content for our listeners. I can’t wait to tell the story and find ways to use our stations to build and promote the great city of DAYTON.”

