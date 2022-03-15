New Partnership

Tech-driven global music rights administrator MUSERK has signed a deal to partner with KOMCA, KOREA’s music rights society copyright. The deal mandates MUSERK to collect mechanical rights for all digital platforms in the U.S.

MUSERK is an AI tech-driven global rights management agency for music, television, film and video that helps rights holders from around the world protect and monetize their content on a global scale. They focus on key markets such as NORTH AMERICA and EUROPE, as well as new and emerging markets like ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA and AFRICA.

KOMCA Chairman Ga Yeoul Chu said, “MUSERK has proven its outstanding collection capabilities through a number of partnerships with major musical rights societies. Through this partnership, KOMCA expects stable collection of mechanical rights in the U.S. territory and hopes to strengthen strategically cooperative relationship to protect Korean musical works as the royalty pools for digital exploitations increase every year."

MUSERK CEO added, “We are thrilled to further extend our partnerships in the APAC region by working with KOMCA. All our Asian partners, including KOMCA, have been keen to protect and collect for their members’ rights the best way possible. Our success comes from word of mouth, so I am, of course, proud of the MUSERK team and their track record of delivering on all parameters.”

« see more Net News