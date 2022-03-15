Lori Lewis

LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS has a wealth of knowledge about marketing to share. She explained, “Static content/static ads (meaning just an image/photo) are fine – they can still work. But as a media company, we want to also show our evolution in the social media sphere.

“Short-form vertical video is the content form consumed the most right now. And they make the best #ads.

“While TIKTOK has the buzz – you can do short-form vertical video on FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM, too, so you can take care of the built-in audience you already have.

“Imagine going to the small business owners in your community and showing them how you can elevate their business in the social space in less than 30 seconds with something like this.

“And you don’t need video skills – INSTAGRAM REELS platform makes this so easy, even I can do it.”

Read more about "This Is What Social Media Ads Should Look Like” in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Let us know how we can provide guidance and help refine your approach to social media. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.

« see more Net News