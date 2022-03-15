Grand Rapids Calling

Quality programming jobs are few and far between, and here's an immediate PD opening as TOWNSQUARE Classic Hits WFGR/GRAND RAPIDS, MI is looking to replace CASEY DANIELS (who is about to head off to INDIANAPOLIS to be closer to family).

TOWNSQUARE/GRAND RAPIDS cluster Dir./Content & Brand Mgr. KEN EVANS tells ALL ACCESS that the position will most likely include an air shift as well.

Interested parties should start the process on the company’s employment portal by clicking here.

