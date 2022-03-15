New Podcast Network

Former CNN, MSNBC, FOX NEWS, and RT AMERICA host RICK SANCHEZ and businessman SOL TRUJILLO have formed the AGUA MEDIA podcast network, with young English-speaking Latinos as the target audience. SANCHEZ and TRUJILLO previously teamed as part of the founding group for primary care provider CANO HEALTH.

The network, on partnership with PAUL ANDERSON's WORKHOUSE MEDIA and TRUJILLO and GARY ACOSTA's L'ATTITUDE, INC., will launch with podcasts including "UNDERRATED," the story of gamer MELINDA GUTIERREZ; "LOS HEEBIE JEEBIES," a true crime/supernatural podcast; a series from author/activist JULISSA ARCE; "YOU ARE AMAZING!," inspirational stories of success co-produced by AGUA CCO CORNY KOEHL; the sports anthology "CAMPIONES"; and "THE RICK SANCHEZ L'ATTITUDE!"

“U.S. Latinos and the New American Mainstream are once again remodeling the melting pot we call AMERICA,” said TRUJILLO. “Their total economic output is $2.7 trillion a year -- up from $1.7 trillion in 2010. This community is starting businesses at a faster rate than any other group.”

SANCHEZ added, "With a common age of 11, compared to Anglo Americans whose common age is 58, this group is turned off by a lot of the content out there because it doesn’t get who they are. AGUA’s mission is to present stories through a wider perspective, keeping with the needs of this vast and young mainstream economic force.”

