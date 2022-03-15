Fine

The FCC has proposed an $8,000 fine against WINDY CITY BROADCASTING for taking W280EM/CHICAGO dark and for changing primary stations without notifying the Commission in a timely manner. The Commission acted upon an informal objection by ALBERT ADAM DAVID, but decided to renew the translator's license despite the violations.

In addition, online public file rule violations led the Commission to agree to Consent Decrees settling cases involving RJ BROADCASTING LS, LLC (KRXK-A, REXBURG, ID); EMG2, LLC (KWHT and KUMA-A/PENDLETON, OR, KUMA-F/PILOT ROCK, OR; KTEL-A/WALLA WALLA, WA); FUTURES AND OPTIONS, INC. (KFNX-A/CAVE CREEK, AZ); JOY MEDIA MINISTRIES (KCAM-A/GLENNALLEN, AK); and EXTRA MILE MEDIA, INC. (KHPE and KWIL-A/ALBANY, OR).

« see more Net News