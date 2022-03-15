Disclosure

TODAY (3/15) is the day that the FCC’s foreign government sponsored programming disclosure rules go into effect, unanimously approved by the Commission in APRIL over the objection of broadcasters who claim that the burden placed upon them to investigate the people behind paid programming is too onerous. The rules are effective immediately for new lease agreements and will be effective in six months from publication in the FEDERAL REGISTER for existing leases.

“With the adoption of these rules, the FCC took action to bring more transparency to foreign government-sponsored programming airing on public airwaves,” said FCC Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL. “In light of recent events, this effort -- which is all about transparency -- has taken on new importance. It is essential that audiences know when a broadcast station has been compensated to air content coming from a foreign government.”

