Charese Fruge, Kayla Thomas

In this week's "Women To Watch" column, ALL ACCESS' CHARESE FRUGE' talks to KAYLA THOMAS, who just jumped (leaped!) 150 market sizes to her new roles at KIIS (102.7 KISS-FM)/LOS ANGELES.

Talking about her already impressive career, THOMAS said, “Another pivotal moment in my career was being named as one of the ‘30 Under 30 Superstars.’ Sometimes you forget how much of an impact you make every single day because you are alone in a room with a board, a mic, and just yourself. So being recognized as someone who is making a difference in this industry reminded me why I started this in the first place.”

