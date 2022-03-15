Music Festival

The 14th annual GREAT SOUTH BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL will be held at SHOREFRONT PARK in LONG ISLAND's PATCHOGUE VILLAGE from THURSDAY, JULY 7th through SUNDAY, JULY 10th. Over 55 acts in a variety of music genres will perform on three stages. The fest also features multiple craft beer and wine tents, an artisan and craft market, and a food court with a gourmet menu of funky and healthy fare.

Among the 10 bands playing on the two stages on THURSDAY will be GROUPLOVE and MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA co-headlining..

Headlining the Main Stage on FRIDAY is CALIFORNIA reggae band REBELITION, with STEEL PULSE supporting, along with SUBLIME TRIBUTE BADFISH, punk-reggae band BUMPING UGLIES and hometown LONG ISLAND boys OOGEE WAWA.

SATURDAY at the festival is “Jam Day”, bringing a diverse line up including JOE RUSSO’S ALMOST DEAD, MOE., BRANDON ‘TAZ’ NIEDERAUER, GALATIC, THE WEIGHT BAND and AQUEOUS.

GREAT SOUTH BAY will close SUNDAY with THE TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND and the “Wheels of Soul” tour, featuring the full 13-piece TEDECSCHI TRUCKS BAND playing a two-hour set, plus LOS LOBOS and GABE DIXON AND HIS BAND.

Tickets for the GREAT SOUTH BAY 2022 are on sale now. Go here to purchase tickets.

« see more Net News