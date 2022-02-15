Snoop Dogg (Photo: agwilson/Shutterstock.com)

BILLBOARD is reporting that SNOOP DOGG has pulled several of his most successful albums on his newly acquired DEATH ROW RECORDS Label and DR. DRE's THE CHRONICH from streaming platforms. Its reportedly a move to transform his original label into “an NFT label” operating in the metaverse. He appears to have removed albums, including DR. DRE‘s 1992 debut THE CHRONIC, his own seven-times platinum 1993 debut DOGGYSTYLE and KURUPT and DAZ DILLINGER‘s THA DOGG POUND PROJECT’s 1995 DOGG FOOD from streaming services.

THE CHRONIC and DOGGYSTYLE are the DEATH ROW catalog’s biggest sellers (excluding compilations), with each earning nearly 169k album consumptions units in 2021.

2PAC‘s two 1996 DEATH ROW albums, ALL EYEZ ON ME and THE DON KILLUMINATI: THE 7 DAY THEORY, remain on streaming, since they are no longer a part of DEATH ROW catalog that SNOOP acquired from the BLACKSTONE-controlled MNRK MUSIC GROUP.

SNOOP released DEATH ROW MIX: VOL. 1 for sale as NFTs on the new Web3 music startup SOUND XYZ on MONDAY (3/14). Snoop described it as a nearly half-hour DJ mix of “some bits and pieces from my friends and family for you to enjoy. Even a couple minutes for you to throw your own verse in there."

Sound XYZ announced on TWITTER that the 1,000 limited edition NFTs of the mix had sold out in under an hour and the website had crashed, but that the secondary market had opened.

Read the full story here.

« see more Net News