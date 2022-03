Camp Cohort Named

Women's podcast network THE OSSA COLLECTIVE has announced the participants chosen for its workshop for podcasters, OSSA Production Camp, on MARCH 21-22 in SANTA MONICA, CA. AMAZE MEDIA LABS Chief Development Officer MATTY STAUDT is hosting the event at TITLE 9 STUDIOS; the camp is giving teams of podcasters experience creating branded content podcasts.

The initial Production Camp Cohort includes ADJO "JOJO" EVONIAH ("JOJO'S JAM"); ANNETT BONE ("THE DANCEPRENEURING STUDIO"); BRENDA HERNANDEZ ("ELLAS"); DR. ZOE SHAW ("STRONGER IN THE DIFFICULT PLACES"); EMILY COFFMAN ("LIVE YOUR PERSONAL BEST"); KRISTEN OLSON ("TURMERIC & TEQUILA"); LISA TAHIR ("ALL THINGS THERAPY"); MAYA CHUPKOV ("PROUD STUTTER"); MELISSA HERRERA ("MIMOSA SISTERHOOD"); QUINN GREENHAUS ("RETOLD MYTHS AND TALES"); REENITA MALHORA ("TRUE FICTION PROJECT"); SAMANTHA PORTER GRINNEY ("SAMANTHA’S WEST"); SANDY ADOMAITIS ("THE WRITER’S HANGOUT"); SARANNE ROTHBERG ("COMEDY CURES"); TAL MINEAR ("SIDEQUESTING"); TAYLOR POLYDORE ("THE COLLECTED"); and TIFFANY YU ("TIFFANY & YU").

« see more Net News