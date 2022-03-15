-
Alpha Media/Portland Has Openings At KXL, KXTG (750 The Game)
ALPHA MEDIA's PORTLAND talkers are looking for some help, with three part-time positions open.
The spots available are two on News-Talk KXL (FM NEWS 101 KXL), one as a weekend board operator with duties mostly focused on KXL but also watching Sports KXTG-A (750 THE GAME) and News-Talk KUFO-A (FREEDOM 970) with the possibility of doing weekend news reports, and the other a weekday afternoon news reporter job, an entry-level position that may also include covering for vacations in the newsroom. At 750 THE GAME, an opening has arisen for a Content Editor/Phone Screener/Update Anchor who will primarily be JOHN CANZANO's phone screener on "THE BALD FACED TRUTH," weekday afternoons 3-6p (PT).
Apply at alphamediausa.com/careers/ and follow up by sending your materials to Content Director KEITH ABRAMS at keith.abrams@alphamediausa.com.