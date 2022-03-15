FMR Associates: Local Radio Analysis

FMR ASSOCIATES has announced radio analysis for small markets and small towns in large market DMA’s. LRA (LOCAL RADIO ANALYSIS) provides 20 key qualitative categories along with weekly local impressions 12+, 25-54 and 35-64 and is exclusively represented by EASTLAN. FMR Associates, founded in 1981, has over 40 years’ experience in media and consumer qualitative research.

FMR Partner KENT PHILLIPS stated, “Until now, radio stations in many small markets or towns in large market DMA’s have had few cost-effective, objective ways to determine the listening levels in their market and consumer behavior of their audience. In a world moving to impressions-based advertising, radio delivers a quality audience to clients. Local Impressions are not all equal!”

FMR also announced that EASTLAN RATINGS will exclusively represent LRA in the U.S..

Said PHILLIPS, “Over the last 20 years, EASTLAN has been the key ratings provider in medium markets, so they are the perfect partner for the LRA."

EASTLAN President MIKE GOULD commented, “LRA is a natural, qualitative extension of EASTLAN RATINGS. It’s an affordable solution for radio stations in need of quality data in small and micro markets.”

LRA expects to serve broadcasters in up to 20 markets in 2022 and double that in 2023. Early adopters include radio stations in MISSOULA, MT and DALLAS DMA market SHERMAN, TX, among others.

To learn more, go to: www.fmrassociates.com/LRA.

