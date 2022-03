Free Gas In Tampa

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop-R&B WBTP (95.7 THE BEAT)/TAMPA and 1-800-411-PAIN/PATH MEDICAL have teamed up to give away free gas to 97 cars TODAY (3/16) in the TAMPA BAY area.

Midday personality ANJALI QUEEN B will announce the exact location on air at 11:30a (ET). The first 97 cars will each receive up to $41 of free gas, while supplies last.

