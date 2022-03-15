Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner (Photo: Ismael Quintanilla III / Shutterxtock.com)

CAAMP, JAPANESE BREAKFAST's MICHELLE ZAUNER, FITZ & THE TANTRUMS' SABA and NOELLE SCAGGS are the keynotes for OHIO UNIVERSITY's fourth annual MUSIC INDUSTRY SUMMT, APRIL 5th and 6th in ATHENS, OH.

The SUMMIT has expanded to a two-day event with in-depth interviews, panel discussions and keynotes throughout both days. It will also include three exclusive evening events.

Commented SCRIPPS COLLEGE OF COMMUNICATIONS Dean SCOTT TITSWORTH, “The SUMMIT provides an unparalleled opportunity for the OHIO UNIVERSITY community and guests to learn about the music industry’s interworking. Our broad network within the industry, including notable alumni, makes the SUMMIT an exceptional opportunity for our students tonetwork with professionals and advance their knowledge beyond what they are learning in the classroom.”

Added OHIO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDIA ARTS & STUDIES Director JOSHANTONUCCIO, “To say that we are excited to be back in-person is an understatement, and we are thrilled to welcome some of today’s most exciting artists to this year’s conference.The lineup of artists and industry leaders has been curated to provide a range of compelling programming across music and technology through the day, as well as networking events and music performances in the evening. Attendees can look forward to some incredible programming.”

Other featured speakers include BON IVER producer CHRIS MESSINA, KCSN/L.A. host CHRIS DOURIDAS ; REDDIT's MARIA GIRONAS, NEWPORT FOLK and JAZZ FESTIVAL's JAY SWEET, WMG's OANA RUXANDRA and UNITEDMASTERS' DAVID MELHADO, among others.

Added OHIO UNIVERSITY Director Of Entrepreneurship PAUL BENDICT, “The level of talent and notoriety of this year’s speakers – from artists to entrepreneurs – puts the OHIO UNIVERSITY MUSIC INDUSTRY SUMMIT in line with major national conferences like SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST. Every single one of these folks has hustled, persevered and committed to their craft to make a career pursuing their passion for music. Our guests are sure to be inspired by them."

