As first reported last night (NET NEWS 3/15), MIKE KAPLAN has relinquished SVP/Programming duties for AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES. KAPLAN remains AUDACY Alternative Format VP and will focus on WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK, where he has been SVP/Programming since MAY 2018.

According to a statement from AUDACY, “MIKE KAPLAN has decided to step down as KROQ Brand Manager. MIKE has come to the conclusion, personally and professionally, that this is best for him. He also believes KROQ deserves a Brand Manager solely dedicated to the brand and one that lives in LOS ANGELES 24/7. MIKE will continue on as Brand Manager at NEW YORK’s ALT 92.3 and as AUDACY’s Alternative Format VP. Our search for a new VP of Programming for KROQ begins today.”

Meanwhile, AUDACY has posted a VP/Programming position to oversee the KROQ brand, based in LOS ANGELES. Find the AUDACY Job Opening here.

