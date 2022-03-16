Renews With KSPN

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710 AM)/LOS ANGELES will continue to air LOS ANGELES LAKERS basketball under a new multi-year extension with terms not announced. KSPN has carried LAKERS games since 2009. JOHN IRELAND and MYCHAL THOMPSON will continue in their respective roles as play-by-play voice and analyst. GOOD KARMA BRANDS closed on its purchase of the station from DISNEY/ESPN last week.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with the LAKERS and look forward to building our relationship with such an iconic brand,” said Market Mgr. and GOOD KARMA BRANDS SVP SAM PINES. “The LAKERS are a best-in-class organization and brand, and we are thrilled to bring our fans LAKERS basketball for years to come.”

“We are delighted to further our long-standing radio partnership with ESPN LA and welcome GOOD KARMA BRANDS to the LAKERS family,” said LAKERS Pres./Business Operations TIM HARRIS. “LAKERS fans will continue to receive a first-class broadcast experience for every game throughout the season with their favorite duo behind the mic.”

