Longtime PHILADELPHIA EAGLES radio play-by-play broadcaster MERRILL REESE will continue as the voice of the BIRDS under a new multi-year contract extension.

REESE, 79, the EAGLES' announcer since 1977, announced the renewal on flagship AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA's morning show with ANGELO CATALDI WEDNESDAY (3/16), telling CATALDI, " I will never willingly retire. They will have to remove me with a crane because this is what I love during more than anything else in the world."

REESE was the EAGLES' radio analyst when he was promoted to play-by-play during the 1977 season due to the death of CHARLIE SWIFT.

