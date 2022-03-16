Englebardt

Venture capital firm GALAXY INTERACTIVE General Partner and GALAXY DIGITAL Partner SAM ENGLEBARDT has been named to the Board of Directors of iHEARTMEDIA. Galaxy Interactive is a venture capital franchise focused on companies operating at the intersection of content, finance and technology, with a particular emphasis on video game studios, NFTs, social platforms and financial marketplaces.

Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN said, “SAM’s expertise and deep understanding of web3, exponential technologies and the potential of emerging consumer tech platforms like NFTs, tokens and shared virtual experiences, combined with his background in media and entertainment, will be uniquely valuable to us as we extend iHEART's presence into web3 and the metaverse.”

