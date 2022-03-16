Alan Burns

ALAN BURNS & ASSOCIATES Pres. ALAN BURNS tells ALL ACCESS, “There’s something new coming to American radio. It’s going to have a big impact, and our company is leading the charge.”

BURNS calls it “Social Radio,” and says it is modeled after an approach that has generated huge ratings in multiple Canadian markets – including one where the concept has ranked #1 with both men and women 25-54 for 38 out of 40 ratings books.

“Social Radio adopts the concept of listener-generated content that has worked so well for giants like FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE,” said BURNS. “It’s a mix of music and listeners’ stories about things that have happened to them. Humans are hard-wired to tell and listen to stories, and Social Radio features great, real, personal stories all day.”

BURNS believes this approach translates well from Canada to the U.S., saying, “The drive to be entertained by stories is not unique to any culture or country – it’s a human need that transcends nationality, ethnicity, gender, and even age.”

Canadian stations using this approach have been branded with names like “Today” or “Now” and BURNS notes that his company has trademarked terms like “The Social FM,” “The Story,” “You-FM.”

Check out a sample of Social Radio, here.

Reach ALAN at (251)243-1592 or at alan@burnsradio.com.

