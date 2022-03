HIFI's Manning (Photo: LinkedIn)

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that HIFI, the business and financial management platform founded in 2020 by CEO DAMIAN MANNING, has wrapped up a funding deal. The deal, said to be in the eight-figure range is backed by CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP Chair and CEO MICHELLE JUBELIRER, QUINCY JONES, CORAN CAPSHAW, DIPLO, 3LAU and others.

See more from MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.





