Spanning The Globe

iHEARTRADIO has launched a new podcast platform geared towards podcast discovery pinned to travel destinations.

PODGUIDES lets users select locations and find a curated list of location-specific user-generated podcasts. The platform, which includes over 70 worldwide destinations, also allows searching by areas of interest like adventure travel, culinary experiences, family vacations, retirement destinations, LGBTQ travel, spring break travel, traveling as a person of color, WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH destinations. and other categories.

« see more Net News