To INFINITE And Beyond

VANCOUVER-based 604 RECORDS is launching 604 INFINITE, a NFT platform. 604 INFINITE's first drop will come in APRIL, featuring an artist from the 604 label.

604 RECORDS Pres. JONATHAN SIMKIN commented, "What I see with NFTs and blockchain technology is an art form that has infinite possibilities for artists to express themselves in new and exciting ways, and ways for fans to experience their favourite artists and music in ways they never have before.

"It also adds a new revenue stream for artists, many of whom are hurting because of the pandemic."

