Pop-Country duo SIXFORTY1 has signed with MORRIS HIGHAM MANAGEMENT and WME’s AARON TANNENBAUM for representation. The duo, comprised of AUSTIN GEE and BROOKS HOFFMAN, also individually inked respective publishing deals with AMPED ENTERTAINMENT and TOBY & MOLLY MUSIC.

“We are blessed with the opportunity to work with such an incredible team, and we are excited to see where we take each other,” said GEE and HOFFMAN in a joint statement. “The sky is truly the limit here."

The duo formed while attending MURRAY STATE UNIVERSITY in KENTUCKY, moved to NASHVILLE in 2018 and released their debut EP, STARTED RIGHT HERE, in 2021. They are currently touring with TYLER RICH.

