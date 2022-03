Erickson

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING News-Talk WMAY-A-F-W234CC/SPRINGFIELD, IL has picked up the syndicated ERICK ERICKSON SHOW for 7-10p (CT) weeknights.

Find out more about the ATLANTA-based ERICKSON from ANDREW KALB at andrew@andrewkalb.com or 917-217-4050.

