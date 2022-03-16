Debuts March 30th

AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's APM STUDIOS is launching a new weekly podcast from "INSECURE" writers AMY ANIOBI and GRACE EDWARDS. "THE ANTIDOTE" will debut MARCH 30th with "BLACK-ISH" co-star TRACEE ELLIS ROSS as the debut guest and NICOLE BYER and ILANA GLAZER among future visitors.

ANIOBI said, “GRACE and I decided to do this podcast when the pandemmy started getting us down. Everything in the news was so HEAVY, and we realized we needed an antidote from it all.”

EDWARDS said, “We want to give our listeners -- and ourselves -- an escape from the stress of the week and strategies to make our lives better. In other words positive vibes, healing and frankly a ratchet good time.”

“GRACE and AMY are as real as it gets, and this is exactly why their voices are needed right now. They share their unique take on life as talented Black women, and their gift as comedy writers brings levity when the news can feel a little dark,” said APM STUDIOS Chief Content Officer JOANNE GRIFFITH. “We want to evolve the sound of public media; GRACE and AMY are a key part of that.”

