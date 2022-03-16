Greening

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) has promoted ROSS GREENING to SVP/European Regional Administration and Global Copyright/Society Relations. GREENING will continue to be based out of LONDON and will jointly report to JOHN RESTON, UMPG’s EVP/Global Administration, and SIMON BAKER, GM/UMP EUROPE. Most recently, GREENING held the position of VP, Regional European Administration and has been with UMPG since 2013.

In his new role, GREENING will handle expanded responsibilities including leadership of UMP’s global copyright functions and collecting society engagement strategies. He will continue to lead UMP’s European Administration organization, including operational management of UMP’s digital licensing vehicle, DEAL.

RESTON said, “ROSS is integral to our global administration strategic plan as we look to the future. We are incredibly fortunate to have his drive and passion, along with his intricate knowledge of music publishing administration and society operations globally.”

BAKER added, “ROSS is a brilliant executive and his knowledge of publishing administration is second to none. However, he also brings so much more to UMPG and to our clients. I could not be happier for this well-deserved promotion.”

GREENING said, “I’m thrilled to be continuing my work with JOHN, SIMON and UMPG’s global and regional executive team. Together, we are advancing our industry-leading administration services to songwriters and rightsholders, and maximizing their royalties through our innovative licensing arrangements and technologies.”

« see more Net News