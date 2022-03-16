Ashton (Photo: UMG Nashville)

Congratulations to INTERSCOPE/MCA NASHVILLE artist KASSI ASHTON and VP/GM of NASHVILLE-based publishing company TWELVE6 ENTERTAINMENT JEFFREY MYATT on their engagement this past weekend in KEY WEST, FL.

ASHTON shared the news on INSTAGRAM, writing, “On the pier where we met, with a hand written declaration and our family secretly waiting on the beach. It’s almost as if you and fate planned this all along. I love you so much @jtmyatt. He surprised me with this trip, my dream ring, my dream antique ring box, and my dream photographer, @ktcrabbphoto. I asked him how I was to repay him and he said, ‘marry me’.”

MYATT also shared the news on INSTAGRAM, posting a photo of ASHTON’s ring, and writing, “I was in love with her before she knew my first name ... now she’s taking my last name.”

Among the Country artists weighing in with congratulations were TRAVIS DENNING, RAELYNN, LINDSAY ELL and LITTLE BIG TOWN's KAREN FAIRCHILD.

