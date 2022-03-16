Over 600,000 meals provided

AUDACY teamed up with GREATER PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY FOOD BANK to raise enough money during its “GIANT EAGLE FEED THE NEED” radiothon to provide over 600,000 meals for people in the community dealing with food insecurity. The radiothon was broadcast live YESTERDAY (3/15) on Country WDSY (Y108), News Talk KDKA-AM (100.1 FM and 1020 AM), Sports KDKA-FM (93.7 THE FAN) and Hot AC WBZZ (100.7 STAR). The stations were joined by current and former players and executives from the PITTSBURGH STEELERS football team, the PITTSBURGH PIRATES baseball team and the UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH.

“Pittsburghers help their neighbors in times of need,” said AUDACY PITTSBURG SVP/Market Mgr. MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI. "Our community is at the core of everything we do at AUDACY PITTSBURGH. The results of the ‘Feed the Need Radiothon’ are a good showcase of radio’s power in our region. We are so grateful to everyone who contributed to make this another successful year.”

“We are so grateful for the support today from AUDACY and its vast network of listeners and partners,” said GREATER PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY FOOD BANK Pres./CEO LISA SCALES. “For three years now, this event has been a testament to the incredible collaboration and support from our community to help our neighbors in need.”

“We are so appreciative of each and every person who chose to support the incredible efforts of GREATER PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY FOOD BANK by participating in ‘Feed the Need,’” said GIANT EAGLE spokesperson JANNAH JABLONOWSKI. “Pittsburghers never fail to show up for one another, and we are in awe of how that generosity is once again shining through.”

