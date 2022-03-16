Fortman

Last week on "The Bigger Picture" we learned from REALITY MOMS' JOEY FORTMAN that the "Infleuncer" business is a Billion Dollar Business. It's the side hustle that can help radio supplement their income so they can make ends meet. This week, Joey provides the steps needed to get started, and examples of how to help your business/brand take off in "Digital Infuencer 101." Click here to read more.





« see more Net News