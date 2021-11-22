Taylor Kerr (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS is pleased to report that MERCURY NASHVILLE's TAYLOR KERR of duo MADDIE & TAE and her husband, BLACK RIVER PUBLISHING producer and songwriter JOSH KERR, brought their baby girl LEIGHTON GRACE KERR, home from the NICU after a nearly two-month stay.

The new dad took to INSTAGRAM to share the good news saying, in part, “After 53 days in the NICU our sweet LEIGHTON GRACE KERR came home ... We have been blown away by all of the support and can’t thank you enough for praying her home. We were also blessed with so many amazing NICU nurses and staff along the way.”

The couple welcomed their daughter into the world back on JANUARY 17th at 2 pounds 5 ounces after TAYLOR spent five weeks in the hospital on bed rest (NET NEWS 1/20/22).

