Kicks Off April 28th

Rock band LIMP BIZKIT is set to kick off their month-long STILL SUCKS TOUR on APRIL 28th. The trek will kick off in TAMPA, in the band’s home state of FLORIDA, and will include a stop in NEW YORK CITY at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN (MAY 13th) with cross-country shows including stops in BALTIMORE (MAY 15th) and LAS VEGAS (May 28th) before concluding with a LOS ANGELES-area date (ONTARIO on MAY 31st). Formed in JACKSONVILLE in the mid-90s, the GRAMMY-nominated band has sold 40 million records worldwide and has been led since its inception by frontman FRED DURST. Tickets for these dates go on sale FRIDAY, MARCH 18th.

