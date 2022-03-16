Slade (Photo: s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS has learned that singer/songwriter and frontman of THE FRAY, ISAAC SLADE, is officially stepping down from the band. SLADE made the announcement on his INSTAGRAM account on SATURDAY, MARCH 12th.

SLADE wrote in his post, "I know it’s been pretty quiet on the band front for a long time but I want to let everyone know I’m stepping down from The Fray. It’s been an honor and privilege to make music with those three amazing guys for the last two decades, and all for the best fans anyone could ever imagine."

He added, "Here’s to our legendary fans, to our steadfast families and friends, to the teams of brilliant people behind the scenes who made this journey possible in the first place, and most of all to BEN, JOE and DAVE. Here’s to the last 20 years of walking together, crying together, playing together, singing together & laughing together. Thanks."

Good news for ticket holders for the group’s upcoming concert at the GENESEE THEATRE in WAUKEGAN, IL on MAY 14th. The show is still happening.





