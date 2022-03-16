Corre Bebé, Corre!

BAHAKEL Top 40 WDOD (HITS 96)/CHATTANOOGA announces the return of one of the city's most unique events - The Running Of The Chihuahuas (ROTC).

The pandemic put the event on hold for the past two years, but on SATURDAY, APRIL 30th, the tiny but mighty perritos will be able to release all that pent-up energy at downtown's FINLEY STADIUM in the 13th running of the race.

Even better, there will be food trucks, a kids' zone, photo booth, musical entertainment featuring rising artists CALEY ROSE, CHARLOTTE SANDS, and JENA ROSE, plus DJ ALEX ANGELO, spinning fan favorites.

ROTC-13 will also feature special virtual messages and performances from Pop sensation GAYLE, previous ROTC performers AJR, and worldwide superstar AVRIL LAVIGNE. The free event is hosted by PART TIME JUSTIN and PRODUCER TREY from THE KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW.

This year’s winner will take home a special ROTC-13 trophy, loads of prizes fit for a champion, and prancing rights for a complete year. Attendees have the chance to win concert tickets, plus festival passes to BONNAROO and RIVERBEND.

HITS 96 VP/GM DANNY HOWARD said, "This event, which started in our parking lot 15 years ago, has become a truly unique and beloved tradition. We are thankful to all our friends - both four-legged and two-legged - who have helped this event grow from the past to the present.”

OM/PD TODD HALLER added, "This will be a true celebration that’s free and open to everyone. This is my first ROTC and I can’t wait to enjoy all the excitement."

Locals can sign up now at hits96.com.

« see more Net News