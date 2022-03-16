Fundraiser

JACOBS MEDIA has joined the COLLEGE RADIO FOUNDATION to promote this year's "Vinylthon" fundraiser on APRIL 23rd. The event raises scholarship money for college students who are looking to make their careers in radio. Stations participating in the event will play at least a portion of their music that day on vinyl.

“Anyone who has had to fill a job opening at a station knows how difficult it is to find talent, especially younger people, who want to work in radio,” said JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS. “Participating in Vinylthon is not only a unique promotion with potential listener and ratings benefits, it’s also an inexpensive way to support young people who want to be a part of the industry we love.”

“The COLLEGE RADIO FOUNDATION is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization and 100% of all proceeds raised from Vinylthon 2022 will go directly to helping college radio broadcasters who wish to pursue a professional career,” added FOUNDATION Founder Dr. ROB QUICKE. “Partnering with JACOBS MEDIA will expand our efforts to include more commercial, public, and Christian radio broadcasters in our initiative.”

Find out more at vinylthon.com or at JACOBS MEDIA's Vinylthon page; email QUICKE at rob@collegeradioday.com and JACOBS at fred@jacobsmedia.com.

