-
KHTI (Hot 103.9)/Riverside-San Bernardino Welcomes John K
March 16, 2022 at 1:25 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL PRO Hot AC KHTI (HOT 103.9)/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, CA hosted a 'Listener Lounge' last week, inviting listeners to the nearby HIDEAWAY CAFE for an exclusive performance by EPIC recording artist JOHN K. MD SABRINA RUIZ conducted a Q&A with the singer, who performed a number of songs, including his current single, "A Lot".
The station put together a neat little clip and posted it on INSTAGRAM. Check it out here.