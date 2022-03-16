Loves John K - A Lot!

ALL PRO Hot AC KHTI (HOT 103.9)/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, CA hosted a 'Listener Lounge' last week, inviting listeners to the nearby HIDEAWAY CAFE for an exclusive performance by EPIC recording artist JOHN K. MD SABRINA RUIZ conducted a Q&A with the singer, who performed a number of songs, including his current single, "A Lot".

The station put together a neat little clip and posted it on INSTAGRAM. Check it out here.

STAFFERS IN THE POST SHOW GLOW WITH EPIC'S JOHN K & KHTI MD SABRINA RUIZ (in front)





