(L-R): Messer, Carroll and Borden (Photos: Jessica Crans)

BBR MUSIC GROUP has hired MARISSA MESSER as Dir./Digital Marketing, JOHN CARROLL as Dir./Streaming and HILLARY BORDEN as Marketing Mgr., effective immediately.

MESSER joins the team from SOLES4SOULS, where she was responsible for the non-profit's digital presence. Before that, she had social media stints at CHRYSLER, DODGE, GM and HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHING. She has worked on projects with CHIP and JOANNA GAINES, KORIE ROBERTSON and BILLY GRAHAM. MESSER reports to Sr. Dir./Digital Marketing ELICE STAWARZ. Congratulate her here.

“I’m thrilled to welcome MARISSA to our digital marketing team,” said STAWARZ. “MARISSA comes to us with incredible experience in the non-profit and agency spaces, and I’m excited for her to bring these talents to our BBR MUSIC GROUP artists.”

CARROLL comes from SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE, where he served as Associate Dir./A&R, and before worked on the Global Streaming Marketing team at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP. He reports to VP/Streaming CHRIS LOSS. Congratulate him here.

“JOHN CARROLL is well-versed in the big picture, yet also very much energized by the details,” said LOSS. “He is creative, while being analytic, and is a spectacular fit for our culture and how collaborative we are here at BBR MUSIC GROUP.”

BORDEN joins the team after spending over four years at THE BOBBY BONES SHOW where she served most recently as a producer (NET NEWS 3/11). She reports to SVP JOJAMIE HAHR. Congratulate her here.

“We are so thrilled to have HILLARY join our family,” said HAHR. “She has been a friend to so many of us through THE BOBBY BONES SHOW, and her talent, passion and creativity sets her in a class all of her own. We are so lucky to have her!”

