Deadline March 21st

The MIW MILDRED CARTER MENTORING PROGRAM application deadline is MONDAY, MARCH 21st. The program pairs mentees with successful women leaders in all areas of radio broadcasting. If selected, your mentor can help you face upcoming challenges, build your network and reach your goals.

Four candidates - within the sales, marketing, programming, and digital arenas - will be selected for the 2022 program. To apply, you must meet these qualifications:

• A minimum of five years in the radio industry

• A job title of Director or higher

• An ability to commit to the time to make this program work

Click here to apply.

« see more Net News