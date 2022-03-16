Device Deficit

A data point released in advance from EDISON RESEARCH's THE INFINITE DIAL 2022 study notes that the number of people saying they have no radios in their home has increased.

In the report, sponsored by WONDERY and ART19 and set to be released at PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS in LOS ANGELES next WEDNESDAY (3/23), 39% of Americans ages 12 and older said they have no radios at home, up from just under 33% in 2020 and from 4% 14 years ago. Among those 12 to 34 years old, 57% said they have no radios at home.

“Of course, nearly all cars have AM/FM radios easily available, and people can listen to the content of radio stations on their phones or smart speakers,” said EDISON RESEARCH President LARRY ROSIN. “However the elimination of the standard, single-use radio from so many households makes the challenge that much harder in the location that most people spend the most hours.”

