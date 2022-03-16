LeGeyt, Lyle, Matthews, Cohen, Quaranta

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT is one of three new members elected to the Board of Directors of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA. Also elected to the board at its meeting in NEW YORK were ILLINOIS BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION/ILLINOIS BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION Pres./CEO DENNIS LYLE and ABC OWNED STATIONS Pres. CHAD MATTHEWS.

In addition, THE WEISS AGENCY EVP HEATHER COHEN has been named an Officer of the organization and financial executive JUDY QUARANTA has been named an Officer, as well as VP/Finance.

“We’re delighted to announce these esteemed individuals -- CURTIS, DENNIS, and CHAD -- as members of our Board,” said Chairman SCOTT HERMAN. “Their support of the FOUNDATION’s charitable mission and their leadership in the broadcast industry is commendable. HEATHER and JUDY are accomplished professionals in their individual field, and as Officers of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION they will help us advance our cause of helping our colleagues who are in great need.”



To learn more or to donate, please contact the BFA at (212) 373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org or visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org.

« see more Net News