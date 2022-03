Bob Rusnock: Putting Up New Shingle

Veteran audio producer, on-air personality and voiceover pro BOB (JAKE) RUSNOCK has exited his post at VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO to relaunch BLUE STREAM VOICE + IMAGING, where he'll focus on audio, podcast and voiceover services.

Reach BOB at info@bluestreamvoice.com or through LINKEDIN.

« see more Net News