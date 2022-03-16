Green

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WZNS (Z96)/FORT WALTON BEACH/DESTIN, FL PD/afternoon host HAYDEN GREEN adds PD and midday host duties for Country sister station WYZB (NASH FM 105.5) as well. He has been handling the Country programming duties on an interim basis for more than a year. The midday spot has been open since MISTI DOUGLAS’ departure in DECEMBER.

GREEN has been with the cluster since 1993, holding various on-air and programming roles in that time. In addition to his local duties, he also tracks nights on sister company WESTWOOD ONE’s national Hot AC format.

Said VP/Market Mgr. ASHLEY ALLEGRETTO, “HAYDEN has proven himself with every project and station we have asked him to manage or program. His skill set makes him the perfect person to guide NASH FM 105.5 to its full potential.”

Added OM CHRIS KELLOGG, “HAYDEN’s ability to focus and consistently program top-notch radio stations will give our cluster a big player with NASH FM 105.5. His enthusiasm is contagious!”

GREEN commented, “I look forward to putting in the hard work on another great CUMULUS station.”

