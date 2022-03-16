See You There!

SLS SOUTH BEACH has announced its three-day musical lineup for the return of MIAMI MUSIC WEEK, MARCH 22nd-27th. The EDM event brings together people from across the globe to the city's SOUTH BEACH, which transforms itself into a dance music paradise.

The activity kicks off MARCH 23th with CLAPTONE & THE MASQUERADE, featuring DJ/musician FATBOY SLIM, and music artists JAMES HYPE, FERRECK DAWN, LP GIONNI and others.

The next day's power line up includes DJ DIPLO, who will be performing with special guests MK, SIDEPIECE, HUGEL and PAUL WOOLFORD.

On FRIDAY, MARCH 25th, DJ KASKADE with French mystery man, MALAA, plus a secret lineup. Global superstar MEDUZA takes the stage SATURDAY, bringing along special guests ARMAND VAN HELDEN, LEE FOSS, ELI & FUR and more.

Wrapping things up on the 27th will be GALANTIS, DOMBRESKY, FEDDE LE GRAND and other special guests.

Ticket information can be found here.









