Get Mixin'!

GRAMMY-winning EDM producer TIESTO has teamed with BEATPORT for "The Motto Global Remix Challenge," inviting DJs and producers around the world to submit their own original spin on "The Motto," his dance anthem featuring AVA MAX. The winning entry will be released on ATLANTIC RECORDS later this year. Runner-up prizes will also be awarded. Last year's Remix Challenge for his single "The Business Pt I + II (feat. TY DOLLA $IGN)” was the biggest remix contest in BEATPORT, LABELRADAR and ATLANTIC's history.

The challenge is underway now and producers from all genres are encouraged to register for the contest at LABELRADAR. Participants can download the stems directly by heading over to the Remix Challenge Landing Page. Participants must submit their remix to LABELRADAR by APRIL 1st at midnight PACIFIC time.

Following the deadline, TIESTO will judge the remixes alongside ATLANTIC RECORDS via LABELRADAR. After selecting the top submissions, the tracks will be posted online, and the global dance music community will vote and help choose the winning remix.

