Gordon

Recoding engineer, producer and songwriter NOAH GORDON has launched 8 TRACK ENTERTAINMENT in NASHVILLE. The company encompasses music publishing, music production and live touring event divisions. A Country record label division is also in the works.

Initial hires include JEFF GOODWIN as VP/Marketing and Partnerships, BILL HARBIN as VP/Corporate Partnerships and CLAIRE COOK-TAYLOR as VP/Public Relations/Media.

“It’s truly an exciting time to be in entertainment … feels like the Wild West,” said company Pres. GORDON. “8 TRACK isn’t traditional. We’re bringing decades of experience in corporate relationships and partnerships, and marrying that to a completely independent music, media, marketing, touring and content-driven company. 8 TRACK is rooted in the nostalgia of MUSCLE SHOALS, but we know how to do business in 2022."

GORDON, a 30-year music industry veteran, most recently VP/A&R & Publishing at AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT, and produced the COLT FORD albums DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE and THANK FOR LISTENING. As a songwriter, he has had more than 50 Country cuts from artists including CHARLIE DANIELS, JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY, RANDY TRAVIS, CRAIG MORGAN, JOE NICHOLS and CLAY WALKER. He was signed to PATRIOT RECORDS in the mid-'90s.

GOODWIN, who has 40 years of experience marketing and corporate sponsorships, previously was head of A&R for AIRBORNE RECORDS. HARBIN has a sports management and entertainment industry background, and was CEO and co-founder of PRESTIGE SPORTS MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT.

Veteran music industry publicist COOK-TAYLOR previously was Head of Publicity at AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT for a decade. Her prior career stops include WEBSTER & ASSOCIATES, DREAMCATCHER ENTERTAINMENT, MAGNATONE RECORDS, MORAINE MUSIC GROUP, CAPITOL/EMI RECORDS and WINDSOR PUBLICATIONS in LOS ANGELES, and her own firm, COOK MEDIA.

Initial success for the company's recently-launched publishing division came from AARON LEWIS’ “Am I The Only One,” co-written by 8 TRACK songwriter IRA DEAN, who wrote five songs for — and co-produced — LEWIS’ FRAYING ON BOTH ENDS album.

« see more Net News